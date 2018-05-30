Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in Barrhaven
Ottawa Firefighters were called to 601 Chapman Mills Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, for a fire. (Photo courtesy of Karolyn Prum)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:29AM EDT
Firefighters are on scene for a smoky blaze in Barrhaven.
Ottawa Fire says a three-alarm fire broke out on Chapman Mills Drive Wednesday morning.
3rd Alarm Fire - 600 blk of Champman Mills Dr b/n Woodroffe & Longfields. Residents are asked to avoid the area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/dj3jxm00Hg— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 30, 2018
Ottawa Police have closed Chapman Mills while crews fight the fire.
Update: Chapman Mills Dr is closed between Beatrice Dr and Lemington Way. Please avoid area. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/a8p2qKQEwA— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 30, 2018
Smoke from the fire could be seen all around Barrhaven.
@CFRAOttawa a fire started about 8:35 am behind metro on strandherd and woodroffe pic.twitter.com/dEsrODsEWu— Cam Whalen (@camundrum) May 30, 2018
There is no word yet of any injuries.
More to come...