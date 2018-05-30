

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Firefighters are on scene for a smoky blaze in Barrhaven.

Ottawa Fire says a three-alarm fire broke out on Chapman Mills Drive Wednesday morning.

3rd Alarm Fire - 600 blk of Champman Mills Dr b/n Woodroffe & Longfields. Residents are asked to avoid the area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/dj3jxm00Hg — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 30, 2018

Ottawa Police have closed Chapman Mills while crews fight the fire.

Update: Chapman Mills Dr is closed between Beatrice Dr and Lemington Way. Please avoid area. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/a8p2qKQEwA — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 30, 2018

Smoke from the fire could be seen all around Barrhaven.

@CFRAOttawa a fire started about 8:35 am behind metro on strandherd and woodroffe pic.twitter.com/dEsrODsEWu — Cam Whalen (@camundrum) May 30, 2018

There is no word yet of any injuries.

More to come...