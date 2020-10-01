OTTAWA -- Firefighters are on the scene of a morning fire at Strathmere resort in North Gower.

In a tweet at 8:40 a.m., Ottawa Fire said firefighters are battling a fire at the resort at 1980 Phelan Road.

"We have knocked down the main body of the fire and are checking for extensions," said Ottawa Fire.

Strathmere is a retreat and spa facility that hosts weddings, meetings, retreats and special events.

Firefighters are battling a fire at the Strathmere resort at 1980 Phelan road. We have knocked down the main body of the fire and are checking for extensions. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/XtqOfOu0Ae — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 1, 2020

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available