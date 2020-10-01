Advertisement
Firefighters battle morning fire at Strathmere resort in North Gower
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:02AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:07AM EDT
Ottawa firefighters battle a fire at Strathmere resort in North Gower. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Fire Service)
OTTAWA -- Firefighters are on the scene of a morning fire at Strathmere resort in North Gower.
In a tweet at 8:40 a.m., Ottawa Fire said firefighters are battling a fire at the resort at 1980 Phelan Road.
"We have knocked down the main body of the fire and are checking for extensions," said Ottawa Fire.
Strathmere is a retreat and spa facility that hosts weddings, meetings, retreats and special events.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available