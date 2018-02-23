

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Firefighters were called out to Carp early Friday, after a homeowner found smoke and fire on the main floor of a home on Huntley Manor Dr.

They say they got the call just before 3:30 a.m.

All residents were safely evacuated.

Firefighters are still on the scene suppressing the blaze.

Police, Paramedics, Enbridge, and Hydro One are all on the scene, and an Ottawa Fire Services investigator is responding.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze or the cost of the damages.

More to come.

