Firefighters battle fire in four-storey residential building in Ottawa's east end

An evening fire severely damaged a 12-unit residential building in Ottawa's east end.

Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road. One person told CTV News Ottawa they heard an explosion.

"Flames and smoke through the roof upon arrival", Ottawa Fire said on Twitter.

Just after 9 p.m., the Ottawa Fire Service reported the building was fully involved in smoke and flames.

Firefighters were seen going through the building searching for occupants. Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn said at 9:19 p.m. that all firefighters had been ordered out of the building due to "collapse concerns."

The fire has been declared under control. @OttFire Firefighters are heading inside to extinguish hot spots. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/SEqFIn4dG2 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 29, 2022

The fire was declared under control at 10:20 p.m., and firefighters were "heading inside to extinguish hot spots," Ottawa fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One dog was rescued from the burning building and returned to their owner.

As of 10 p.m., Ottawa fire said there were no reported injuries involving residents or firefighters.

"Amazing work for extremely skilled firefighters," said Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services. "Very thankful that there are no reported serious injuries at this time."

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney said the city of Ottawa and partner agencies were on the scene to assist residents displaced by the fire.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Ogilvie Road between Palmerston & Cadboro. Fire is in a 12-unit 3 residential row #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/nf35rrYiB6 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 29, 2022

Ogilvie Road is closed between Bathgate Drive and Matheson Road until further notice.