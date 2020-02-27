OTTAWA -- Ottawa Firefighters are battling a blaze at a two-storey building that houses a pawn shop, an appliance store and a church on Montreal Road, just west of the Vanier Parkway.

Firefighters were called to 81 Montreal Rd. Thursday evening.

UPDATE: Fire crews continue to battle massive fire on Montreal Rd. in Vanier. Crews on scene say this is now a defensive attack. No injuries reported #ottnews (��: Lise Ausman) pic.twitter.com/VWkgd7RySX — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) February 28, 2020

Ottawa Police say Montreal Road is closed between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.

OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is a two-alarm blaze according to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 81 Montreal Road. Fire is in a 2-storey commercial unit. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/7iYF5OVq42 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 28, 2020

Ottawa firefighters have been withdrawn from the building on Montreal Road. This is now a defensive operation. The building houses a pawn shop and appliance store on the ground floorn and church on the second floor. There are no reported injuries. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/46AfNQm0gt — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 28, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come…