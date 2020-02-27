Firefighters battle blaze on Montreal Road
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:35PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:14PM EST
Ottawa Firefighters battle a blaze on Montreal Road Feb. 27, 2020 (Saron Fanel / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Firefighters are battling a blaze at a two-storey building that houses a pawn shop, an appliance store and a church on Montreal Road, just west of the Vanier Parkway.
Firefighters were called to 81 Montreal Rd. Thursday evening.
Ottawa Police say Montreal Road is closed between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.
OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire is a two-alarm blaze according to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn.
This is a developing story. More to come…
