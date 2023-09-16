Firefighters battle blaze in Ottawa's rural south end

A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a property on Ramsayville Road between Louiseize and Thunder roads.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke pouring from a building engulfed in flames.

Working Fire in the 4800 block of Ramsayville RD between Louiseize RD and Thunder RD. @OttFire #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/Tj2qa6vuQq — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 16, 2023

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said paramedics are on standby at the scene but have not treated or transported anyone at this time.

It's not known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.