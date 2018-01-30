

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters say no one has been reported hurt as they battle at blaze in Orléans.

Firefighters were called to 834 Vinette Crescent -- just north of Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard North -- at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters entered the home to search it, they had to quickly evacuate because the blaze burned a hole through the main floor.

Fire officials confirmed that no one was home at the time, but the passerby who called 911 reported hearing a dog barking from the window.

Whether a dog has been found has not been confirmed.

A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene.