Firefighters battle blaze in Orléans that burned hole through floor
Ottawa Firefighters battle a blaze on Vinette Crescent in Orléans Jan. 30, 2018. (Scott Stilborn/@OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 2:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 2:27PM EST
Ottawa Firefighters say no one has been reported hurt as they battle at blaze in Orléans.
Firefighters were called to 834 Vinette Crescent -- just north of Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard North -- at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters entered the home to search it, they had to quickly evacuate because the blaze burned a hole through the main floor.
Fire officials confirmed that no one was home at the time, but the passerby who called 911 reported hearing a dog barking from the window.
Whether a dog has been found has not been confirmed.
A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene.
@ottfire on scene of a Working Fire at 834 Vinette Crescent in Orleans. Fire is in one half of a double. #ottnews #ottfire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/trlVEOICOJ— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 30, 2018