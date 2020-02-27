OTTAWA -- Ottawa Firefighters are battling a blaze at a pawn shop on Montreal Road, just west of the Vanier Parkway.

Firefighters were called to 81 Montreal Rd. Thursday evening.

Ottawa Police say Montreal Road is closed between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.

OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.

The fire is a two-alarm blaze according to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 81 Montreal Road. Fire is in a 2-storey commercial unit. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/7iYF5OVq42 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 28, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come…