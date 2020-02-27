Firefighters battle blaze at Montreal Road pawn shop
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:35PM EST
Firefighters battle a blaze on Montreal Road near the Vanier Parkway Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020. (Photo: Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Firefighters are battling a blaze at a pawn shop on Montreal Road, just west of the Vanier Parkway.
Firefighters were called to 81 Montreal Rd. Thursday evening.
Ottawa Police say Montreal Road is closed between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway.
OC Transpo says Route 12 is being detoured.
The fire is a two-alarm blaze according to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn.
This is a developing story. More to come…