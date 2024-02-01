Firefighter injured while battling fire in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood

A person was rescued from a burning building in Sandy Hill Thursday morning, as firefighters battled a fire in a building with multiple townhouse units near the University of Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire Services says 9-1-1 operators received several calls just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday reporting thick black smoke and flames coming from a building with four, three-storey townhouses in the 100 block of Osgoode Street. The fire was originally reported on Sweetland Avenue.

"Firefighters arrived on scene 3 minutes after being dispatched to the call and reported smoke and flames coming from two of the townhomes," Ottawa Fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Firefighters began a fast attack and advanced multiple hose lines into the structures."

A photo released by the Ottawa Fire Service showed flames coming out of a window on the second storey of the building. More than an hour after the fire started, smoke was still coming out of the building.

Ottawa fire says each townhouse in the building on Osgoode Street has approximately six units.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered an injury when they fell through the second floor while conducting a search inside the structure. Officials say three firefighters were treated at the scene for injuries.

No other information has been released.

Hydro Ottawa says power has been turned off to a total of 952 homes and businesses in Sandy Hill due to the fire.

l'école élémentaire publique Francojeunesse is closed today due to the fire and power outage.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.