Firefighter injured while battling basement fire in Ottawa's south end

The Ottawa Fire Services says a firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a basement fire in the city's south end.

Firefighters responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday reporting a fire in the basement of a two-storey single family home in the 100 block of Monet Ct.

The initial call also reported that the occupants of the house had safely evacuated with their two children, fire officials said.

Three minutes after the initial call, firefighters were at the scene containing the fire to the basement. It became under control at 9:50 a.m.

After the fire was contained to the basement, fans were used to remove the residual smoke out of the house, Ottawa fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.