Ottawa

    • Firefighter injured battling blaze in Bells Corners

    An Ottawa firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Bells Corners Sunday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services did not specify the nature of the injury but said it was "non-critical."

    Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Trinity Drive at around 5:30 p.m. after approximately a dozen people called 911 to report a fire.

    The first crew that arrived on scene found smoke coming from three sides of the house.

    The main fire was found inside a bedroom and it had spread to the attic.

    The blaze was under control by 5:52 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene into the evening for salvage operations.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

