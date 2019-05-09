

Fired Ottawa gymnastics coach Klyne Pitpitunge, accused of several sexual offences, made an appearance in court Thursday morning.

Leaving the courthouse, with lawyer Robert McGowan by his side, Pitpitunge shielded his face with his clothing and McGowan's body. Neither the accused, nor his lawyer responded to questions.

Ottawa Police charged the 27-year-old gymnastics instructor with sex-related offences. Pitpitunge was known to club members, students and families as Wookie.

Police say the charges stem from incidents that occurred in March and April 2019 while Pitpitunge worked at Starr Gymnastics on Morrison Drive.

Police say victims in this case range between five and ten years old. Police believe there could be more victims from four to 12 years of age.

In a statement provided to CTV News, Starr Gymnastics said “Our hearts go out to the families who made a report to police and those who are reeling from the news," VP of operations Shawn Jimmo added the club "...will continue to be forthright and to communicate as this case progresses.”

Starr Gymnastics issued a statement saying it is co-operating with police and conducting its own investigation.

"Mr. Pitpitunge was hired in March 2019. His employment has been terminated. Starr is conducting its own investigation into the matter," the statement reads, in part.

Pitpitunge will be back in court May 23 in Ottawa.