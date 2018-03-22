

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Road closures remain in effect and businesses were closed Thursday afternoon after a fire on Sparks Street.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a building that's currently undergoing renovations at 93 Sparks Street around 2:30 p.m.

Sierra Fullerton, who works at the nearby Summa Strategies, tells CFRA's Evan Solomon it doesn't appears there was any serious damage.

"We were a bit nervous that we might see flames coming out of the top of the building but that didn't happen," she said. "The fire crews were working diligently and we're thankful to them for keeping us all safe."

The Bridgehead coffee shop across the street from the building closed afternoon as first responders investigated.