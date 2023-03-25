Fire seriously damages Gatineau, Que. restaurant

A fire Friday night has seriously damaged a Gatineau restaurant.

Firefighters were called to Les 2 petits cochons on Chemin Montreal Ouest just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The restaurant was already engulfed when firefighters arrived, according to a news release, and was at risk of collapsing.

The road was closed for some time while firefighters dealt with the blaze. It was considered under control by 10:47 p.m. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It did an estimated $188,000 in damage.

On Facebook, the restaurant's owners said no one was inside at the time and thanked customers for their concern.

"I just want to let you know no one was inside! We just have no words right now! Thank you to everyone who takes the time to write to us, we will read it for sure!" the post in said in French.