Fire put out at Vanier house awaiting repairs from previous fire
Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on St. Denis Street in Vanier, Sept. 6, 2020. The home was boarded up after a previous fire in July. (Photo courtesy of Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a Vanier home that had been awaiting repairs from a pervious fire.
Firefighters were called to 256 St. Denis St. at 5:13 a.m. Sunday on reports of smoke from the vacant house. The house was boarded up, after a fire significantly damaged it on July 16, Ottawa Fire Services said.
The fire Sunday morning was found in the basement and rapidly put out. Fire crews ventilated the smoke from the rest of the house and ensured no fire spread before declaring the situation under control by 5:57 a.m.
What caused the fire is under investigation.