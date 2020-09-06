OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a Vanier home that had been awaiting repairs from a pervious fire.

Firefighters were called to 256 St. Denis St. at 5:13 a.m. Sunday on reports of smoke from the vacant house. The house was boarded up, after a fire significantly damaged it on July 16, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 256 St. Denis Street in Vanier. Heavy smoke & open flame from the rear of a 2-storey building on arrival. Searches complete & negative. No risk to neighbouring structures & no reported.injuries. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/h15vya2r1P — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 16, 2020

The fire Sunday morning was found in the basement and rapidly put out. Fire crews ventilated the smoke from the rest of the house and ensured no fire spread before declaring the situation under control by 5:57 a.m.

What caused the fire is under investigation.