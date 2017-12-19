Fire leaves behind $200K in damages
Ottawa Fire was called to the home at 2 Pine Tree Court on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 2:49AM EST
A house fire in Stittsville has left behind about $200,000 in damages according to firefighters.
Ottawa Fire was called to the home at 2 Pine Tree Court late Monday night.
By the time firefighters arrived, the occupants had safely left the building and no one was hurt.
The two residents will be displaced, but do not require victim services.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 2 Pine Tree Court in Stittsville. Fire was quickly contained to the rear wall and attic around the chimney. pic.twitter.com/RI7MVAai4F— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 19, 2017