

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A house fire in Stittsville has left behind about $200,000 in damages according to firefighters.

Ottawa Fire was called to the home at 2 Pine Tree Court late Monday night.

By the time firefighters arrived, the occupants had safely left the building and no one was hurt.

The two residents will be displaced, but do not require victim services.