Fire involving two E-Bikes at home in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

Three people suffered smoke inhalation in a New Year's Day fire at a home in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls just after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting two E-bikes on fire in a carport attached to a row house on Cathcart Street.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later, the fire had spread to the home.

"Crews worked quickly to ensure the units of the row house were evacuated," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos on social media showed two badly damaged E-Bikes, and damage to the outside of the home.

Ottawa paramedics say an adult woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke exposure, but did not require transport to hospital for care.