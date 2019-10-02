

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire is on the scene of a blaze at an unoccupied home under construction in the Glebe.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home at 15 Monk St. Firefighters believe it started in the basement.

No one has been reported hurt.

Ottawa Police have closed roads in the area during the busy morning commute as crews were on scene, but roads have since reopened.

A fire investigator has been sent to the area to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.