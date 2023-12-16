OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fire in Pembroke, Ont. duplex displaces 6 people

    Pembroke Fire Department

    Six people in Pembroke have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out in a duplex on Cecil Street on Saturday.

    The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the blaze at around 12:10 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen coming from the second floor.

    Everyone in the duplex had gotten outside, a news release said. Twenty full-time and volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control.

    The fire was contained to the unit of origin, but the neighbouring unit was damaged by smoke.

    The people living in both units were displaced and assistance is being provided to the two families, the fire department said.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

