Fire in Pembroke, Ont. duplex displaces 6 people
Six people in Pembroke have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out in a duplex on Cecil Street on Saturday.
The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the blaze at around 12:10 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen coming from the second floor.
Everyone in the duplex had gotten outside, a news release said. Twenty full-time and volunteer firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The fire was contained to the unit of origin, but the neighbouring unit was damaged by smoke.
The people living in both units were displaced and assistance is being provided to the two families, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairments
U.S. and Britain say their navies shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea
A U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said
Atlantic
-
'All these parents are scrambling': Sudden closure of Dartmouth daycare leaves some parents in the lurch
A Cole Harbor daycare closed sooner than originally planned, leaving some parents in the lurch.
-
Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after collision on Highway 103: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a 63-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man has died following an early morning crash in East River.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
Toronto
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Man arrested following armed robbery in downtown Toronto
A man has been arrested following an overnight armed robbery in downtown Toronto.
-
OPP officer accused of tow truck corruption acquitted
One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a Toronto-area towing company has been acquitted.
Montreal
-
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
-
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
-
Quebec teachers' union ready to work all weekend, but have little hope of strike ending
Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) president Mélanie Hubert addressed her members in a Facebook video on Friday evening, at around 9 p.m., to advise them that work is continuing in the hope of reaching an agreement with the government on the renewal of the collective agreements.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
London
-
Police seize nine firearms, ammunition after traffic stop in Southampton
A Port Elgin man has been arrested after police found nine firearms inside his vehicle after pulling him over Friday for suspected impaired driving.
-
London fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned factory
The London Police Service (LPS) is investigating a “suspicious” fire at an industrial building at 120 Weston Street.
-
Staffing shortage to reduce emergency department hours at St. Marys Memorial hospital
St. Marys Memorial Hospital will be closing its emergency department overnight Saturday due to “sudden and unplanned health human resource shortages.”
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspects in downtown homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
-
-
Corydon carjacking leads Winnipeg police on high-speed chase
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an overnight carjacking and high-speed police chase in the south central part of the city.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating a Cambridge collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Friday.
-
Suspect images released after theft spree in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have released photos of someone they’d like to speak with after multiple victims in a Kitchener neighbourhood had their vehicles rummaged through Friday morning.
-
Guelph, Ont. woman’s brain donation to cancer research inspires more donors
A Guelph, Ont. woman’s final gift of life has inspired an unprecedented contribution to Canadian cancer research.
Calgary
-
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially opened Saturday north of Brooks, Alta.
-
Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary vehicle collision
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide after man died from gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound.
-
'We're back': Sask. man purchases school bus, renovates it into warmup shelter
A Saskatoon man has purchased a school bus and renovated it into an overnight warm-up shelter.
-
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's renewable energy pause could become lingering stumble, observers say
It was just supposed to be a pause, a breather for an overburdened regulator and concerned public to catch up with an industry growing beyond expectations.
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially opened Saturday north of Brooks, Alta.
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
Vancouver
-
Unattended candle caused fire in Chilliwack townhouse, chief says
An unattended candle led to a townhouse fire that sent one woman to hospital in Chilliwack Friday, firefighters say.
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Regina
-
Stolen taxi crashes into downtown businesses, police investigating
A stolen taxi crashed into downtown businesses in the early hours of Saturday morning and police are investigating.
-
Regina organization seeks funding for warming spot before cold weather sets in
Plans are being made for an overnight warming shelter near downtown Regina. Carmichael Outreach is willing to keep its door open overnight but needs funding.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.