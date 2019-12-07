A fire in Gatineau Saturday morning left five people homeless and a firefighter with minor injuries.

Crews were called to a single-family home on Hamel Street around 9 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in a basement bedroom, and quickly rose upwards, causing extensive damage to the home.

Five people evacuated the home safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The blaze was under control by 9:50 a.m. Damage is estimated at just over $175,000.