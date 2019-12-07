Fire in Gatineau leaves five homeless, firefighter injured
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:05PM EST
A house fire in Gatineau Saturday morning left five people homeless and a firefighter with minor injuries.
A fire in Gatineau Saturday morning left five people homeless and a firefighter with minor injuries.
Crews were called to a single-family home on Hamel Street around 9 a.m.
Officials say the fire started in a basement bedroom, and quickly rose upwards, causing extensive damage to the home.
Five people evacuated the home safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The blaze was under control by 9:50 a.m. Damage is estimated at just over $175,000.