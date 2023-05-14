Fire guts home in Carlsbad Springs overnight

A home in Carlsbad Springs, in Ottawa's rural southeast, was severely damaged by fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Thunder Road between Ramsayville and Anderson roads at 12:48 a.m.

It took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire did an estimated $900,000 in damage.

Ottawa paramedics said they did not treat or transport any patients.

TWO OTHER FIRES OVERNIGHT

Two more fires were reported overnight.

At 2:06 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on MacLaren Street between Cartier and MacDonald streets in the Golden Triangle. The fire was under control by 2:36 a.m. and no one was hurt.

Then, at 3:02 a.m., firefighters were called to a small garage fire on Canotia Place near Cheevers Crescent in Orléans. The fire was under control by 3:13 a.m. and no one was hurt.