Advertisement
Fire guts Greely barn; no injuries reported
A barn on Mitch Owens Road in Greely was fully engulfed in flames when Ottawa firefighters arrived May 2, 2021. (Photo by Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters say no one was hurt as a result of a barn fire in Greely Sunday afternoon.
The barn on a property on Mitch Owens Road was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived at 3:20 p.m. The fire had also spread to a nearby vehicle and an office trailer, as well as to several parts of the surrounding cornfield.
No livestock were in the barn.
The fire was declared under control at 4:12 p.m., but crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots around the property.
Ottawa police closed a stretch of Mitch Owens Road from Ramsayville Road to 8th Line Road as crews battled the blaze.