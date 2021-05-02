OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters say no one was hurt as a result of a barn fire in Greely Sunday afternoon.

The barn on a property on Mitch Owens Road was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived at 3:20 p.m. The fire had also spread to a nearby vehicle and an office trailer, as well as to several parts of the surrounding cornfield.

No livestock were in the barn.

The fire was declared under control at 4:12 p.m., but crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots around the property.

Ottawa police closed a stretch of Mitch Owens Road from Ramsayville Road to 8th Line Road as crews battled the blaze.