Fire guts garage in Orleans home

No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Orléans Tuesday that caused the gas meter to leak.

Firefighters were called to Rolling Meadow Crescent near Knotridge Street and Esterbrook Drive at around 11:45 a.m. Several 911 calls reported a fire inside the garage of an end unit townhouse. Smoke from the fire could be seen as firefighters approached.

The garage was engulfed in flames and the gas meter inside the wall between the garage and the porch had also caught fire and began leaking. Enbridge was called in to shut the gas off. The gas tank of the car in the garage also caught fire, requiring firefighters to pull it out with a winch to keep it from affecting the rest of the home.

Ottawa firefighters had to remove a car from a garage on a home on Rolling Meadow Crescent Tuesday when the gas tank caught fire. March 21, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

No one was found inside the home. Victim assistance has been requested for two adults.

The fire didn't spread to the townhouse and was under control by 12:24 p.m. A fire watch system was been put in place to have a crew on scene monitoring for hot spots and flare-ups, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

What caused the fire is unknown.