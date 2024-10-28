Fire engulfs Kinburn barn
Firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a tin barn in rural west Ottawa on Monday afternoon.
Ottawa Fire Services says crews responded to a farm on the 2900 block of Kinburn Side Road shortly after 1:15 p.m.
Witnesses nearby could see smoke and flames in the area.
The blaze was started by a vehicle fire inside the barn, according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio.
Ottawa paramedics confirmed they treated and assessed one person at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. They were released at the scene.
No animals were located inside. The barn had various antiques, sleds and carriages inside, Defazio said.
Fire crews had to shuttle water to the scene as there are no hydrants in the area.
The fire was confirmed under control shortly before 4:10 p.m.
An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.
