Fire destroys two Eganville homes
Two of the oldest homes in Eganville have been destroyed by fires.
The Bonnechere Valley Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a home on John St. Wednesday afternoon. It spread to a neighbouring home a few hours later.
Fire officials say wind gusts and the cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze.
The Eganville Leeder reports that both homes pre-date 1900, and were some of the original houses in the town.
No one was hurt.
