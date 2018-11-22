

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two of the oldest homes in Eganville have been destroyed by fires.

The Bonnechere Valley Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a home on John St. Wednesday afternoon. It spread to a neighbouring home a few hours later.

Fire officials say wind gusts and the cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze.

The Eganville Leeder reports that both homes pre-date 1900, and were some of the original houses in the town.

No one was hurt.