Once again firefighters were called to battle a massive home fire, the second in less than 24 hours. Five people in Navan are displaced after their home went up in flames just after midnight. Firefighters were called to 4408 Sarsfield Road ato 00:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

All residents and the pets were able to safely escape injury and evacuate their two-storey home and call 911. Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and say damages are estimated at $700,000. The home has been declared a total loss.