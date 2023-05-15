Fire destroys homes under construction in Barrhaven

A fire gutted several homes under construction in a Barrhaven neighbourhood overnight Monday.

Several calls came into Ottawa Fire Services just after midnight reporting multiple structures on fire at Perseus Avenue and Turnbuckle Crescent, they said in a news release.

"Crews arrived and discovered five structures fully involved," the news release said. Crews quickly declared a second alarm and were on scene for several hours.

Officials said the structures were unoccupied and the cause is under investigation.

NINE FIRES OVER WEEKEND IN OTTAWA

The fire in Barrhaven is one of nine that happened over the weekend in Ottawa.

Two of them happened Sunday afternoon and evening: one on Draper Avenue in the west end and another on Norwich Way.

Three happened early Sunday morning, and three others happened on Saturday and late Friday night, including a two-alarm fire in Orleans that displaced several people.