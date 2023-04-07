Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building

A fire destroyed the former General Store building in Appleton, Ont. on Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Gary Lamers/viewer video) A fire destroyed the former General Store building in Appleton, Ont. on Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Gary Lamers/viewer video)

