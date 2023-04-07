Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building

A fire has destroyed the former Appleton General Store and post office building.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a building on County Road 11 in Appleton Friday morning.

"Very sad to lose this iconic piece of Appleton history," Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry said on Facebook.

Carleton Place Coun. Linda Seccaspina said on Facebook, "We lost the old Appleton General Store. An iconic building in the village for years. Everyone has passed by this before and loved it…MY heart breaks."

The two-and-a-half-storey brick building was one of the oldest commercial buildings in Appleton, 50 km west of Ottawa. The building was built in the mid-1850s.

Residents say the building was being renovated into a café.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.