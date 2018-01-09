

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A basement fire at a home in Osgoode quickly spread on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire crews were called to the home on Stagecoach Road between Blanchfield and Osgoode Main Street around 9 a.m.

Everyone inside the home got out in time and no one suffered serious injuries.

One woman in her 60s was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Two dogs, one cat and a bunny were killed in the fire.

Ottawa Fire used tanker trucks to shuttle in water from a fill site on Dalmeny Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.