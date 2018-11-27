

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Lve





A west-end Wendy’s Restaurant has been badly damaged in a late night fire.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the restaurant on Carling Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.

All costumers and staff were evacuated from the building.

Photos from the scene show the fire caused the partial collapse of the wall and roof.

Ottawa Paramedics says four people were assessed on the scene. Two of those people were transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.