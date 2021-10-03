Advertisement
Fire damages unoccupied home in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood
Firefighters battle a fire in an unoccupied home on Kilbarry Crescent in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto)
OTTAWA -- Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in an unoccupied home in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.
Ottawa fire received a 911 call at 5:27 a.m. Sunday reporting flames were visible from the backyard of a home on Kilbarry Crescent, near Ava Road.
By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the two-storey single family home was fully engulfed in flames.
Ottawa firefighter Scott Stilborn tweeted there was a series of partial collapses inside the building, rendering the building unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside the home.
No one was injured in the fire.