OTTAWA -- Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire in an unoccupied home in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call at 5:27 a.m. Sunday reporting flames were visible from the backyard of a home on Kilbarry Crescent, near Ava Road.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the two-storey single family home was fully engulfed in flames.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Kilbarry CR near Ava RD in Manor Park. The fire is in a 2-storey single family home. Command has ordered defensive operations due to the fire load and building condition. No injuries reported. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/HpjVaKQS0E — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 3, 2021

Ottawa firefighter Scott Stilborn tweeted there was a series of partial collapses inside the building, rendering the building unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside the home.

No one was injured in the fire.