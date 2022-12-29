Fire damages truck and shed at home in Ottawa's south end

A fire in a shed in Ottawa's south end damaged a flat bed truck and burned through cases of wood pellets used for heating homes.

The owner of a home on Mitch Owens Road, off Anderson Road, called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday reporting their flat bed truck had caught fire inside a 40 ft. by 80 ft. shed, and the fire had extended to the shed.

Ottawa fire says firefighters could see a large amount of black smoke from a distance.

"The shed had propane & gas inside along with approximately 5,000 cases of wood pellets," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

"Firefighters did an excellent job of protecting a close by structure from any fire damage."

With the home located in an area of the city without hydrants, firefighters set up a "water shuttle" system to transport water in from a water source.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to bring the fire under control.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.