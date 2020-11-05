Advertisement
Fire damages three-storey apartment building in Amherstview; no word on injuries
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:31AM EST
Investigators remain on the scene following an evening fire in Amherstview. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON -- Ontario Provincial Police and fire officials remain at an apartment building in Amherstview this morning following an evening fire.
Loyalist Township firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday evening at a three-floor building on Manitou Crescent West in Amherstview, just west of Kingston.
A blue tarp covered the window of an upper floor apartment.
There is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson