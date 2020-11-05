KINGSTON -- Ontario Provincial Police and fire officials remain at an apartment building in Amherstview this morning following an evening fire.

Loyalist Township firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday evening at a three-floor building on Manitou Crescent West in Amherstview, just west of Kingston.

A blue tarp covered the window of an upper floor apartment.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson