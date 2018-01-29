Fire damages Orleans Home
Photo courtesy @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 3:29AM EST
A massive fire badly damaged a home in Orleans.
Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. reporting heavy smoke at a home on Page Road.
Ottawa Fire says heavy flames in the basement quickly spread to the first floor. Firefighters were forced to switch to a defensive attack shortly before the main floor collapsed.
A firefighter was treated for a minor hand injury.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.
The correct address of the 2-Alarm fire is 2243 Page Road. Occupants have been accounted for and are safe. Portions of the ground floor have burnt through and defensive operations are underway. #ottnews #ottfire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/QAHGG9zQlf— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 29, 2018