

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A massive fire badly damaged a home in Orleans.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. reporting heavy smoke at a home on Page Road.

Ottawa Fire says heavy flames in the basement quickly spread to the first floor. Firefighters were forced to switch to a defensive attack shortly before the main floor collapsed.

A firefighter was treated for a minor hand injury.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.