Fire damages home near Kars

There are no reports of injuries after fire at a home under construction in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls just before 3 p.m. Friday reporting a fire in a two-storey, single family home on Commodore Lane, along the Rideau River in Kars.

The home was fully engulfed in smoke and flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Several cars on the property were also on fire.

Fire officials say multiple propane tanks at the home created hazards for firefighters.

"Firefighters immediately dedicated a hose line onto the large propane tanks on the side of the home to keep them cool. An aerial ladder set up at the front of the property to flow water onto the property from above," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.