Fire damages home near Kars

Ottawa fire says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Commodore Lane in Ottawa's south end. (Ottawa Fire Service) Ottawa fire says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Commodore Lane in Ottawa's south end. (Ottawa Fire Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina