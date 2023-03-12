Fire damages home in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood

Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in a home in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday, reporting smoke coming from a neighbour's home on Gillespie Crescent.

Firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes after the initial call, and located the fire in the kitchen of the home.

"During searches, it was discovered that the floor in one of the top level bedrooms was compromised," Ottawa Fire said on Twitter.

Firefighters conducted two searches of the entire structure and confirmed no occupants were inside.

The fire was stopped before it spread to adjoining homes.

No one was hurt.