Fire damages home in Carp

Investigators are searching for the cause of an evening fire in Carp.

Ottawa fire says 911 received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a house fire on Donald B. Munro Drive, near Carp Road.

No other information was released.

Video sent to CTV News Ottawa showed flames coming from the front of the structure when firefighters arrived on the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The fire in Carp was one of two fires in Ottawa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a home on Church Street in North Gower around 3:30 a.m.

Ottawa fire says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the basement of the home.