OTTAWA -- One person was treated for smoke inhalation following an evening fire in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call from a resident of a high-rise apartment building on Baycrest Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting heavy black smoke in a neighbouring unit.

Officials say the caller was able to evacuate the occupants of the unit safely.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire in the ground floor apartment under control. The blaze was contained to a single unit in the building.

Ottawa paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.