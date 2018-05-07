

An overnight fire has badly damaged a 16-unit apartment building in Gatineau.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey building on Rue de Morency around 3 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire started on the top floor of the building, and spread to the roof.

The roof of the building collapsed Several hours after the fire started, firefighters were still working to extinguish flames on the roof.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



