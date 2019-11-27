

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





An overnight fire has damaged the Sushi Kan restaurant in Ottawa’s east-end.

Two people called 911 reporting smoke and flames coming from the roof of a restaurant at 1910 Innes Road.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Ottawa Fire says it appears the fire started in the ventilation system of the restaurant.

An investigator has been called in.

There are no reports of injuries.