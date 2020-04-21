Fire damages east-end commercial building
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:43PM EDT
Firefighters battle a fire in a commercial building on Sheffield Road in Ottawa's east-end (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A major fire has badly damaged a commercial building in Ottawa’s east-end.
Firefighters were called to a building at 2870 Sheffield Rd., near Walkley Road, for a fire around 6 p.m.
The fire was located in a 200’ x 100’ commercial building.
According to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn there was a partial collapse of the roof and part of the rear wall as firefighters battled the blaze.
There is no word on the cause of the fire. Ottawa Police report there are no injuries.