OTTAWA -- A major fire has badly damaged a commercial building in Ottawa’s east-end.

Firefighters were called to a building at 2870 Sheffield Rd., near Walkley Road, for a fire around 6 p.m.

The fire was located in a 200’ x 100’ commercial building.

According to Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn there was a partial collapse of the roof and part of the rear wall as firefighters battled the blaze.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. Ottawa Police report there are no injuries.

The fire on Sheffield Road is a defensive operation. 3 Ladder Towers and numerous hand lines in operation. Collapse Zone established on Side 2. #ottnews #ottcity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/svDVbQ599w — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 21, 2020