OTTAWA -- No one was hurt in an evening fire at an east-end commercial building.

Ottawa Fire responded to alarms sounding at 1306 Algoma Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, smoke was coming from multiple stacks on the roof of the one-storey commercial building.

Photos from the scene by Ottawa Firefighter Scott Stilborn showed firefighters working in a garage inside the building. Several businesses are located in the building.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.