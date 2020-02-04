Fire damages east-end commercial building
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 3:37AM EST
Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto
OTTAWA -- No one was hurt in an evening fire at an east-end commercial building.
Ottawa Fire responded to alarms sounding at 1306 Algoma Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, smoke was coming from multiple stacks on the roof of the one-storey commercial building.
Photos from the scene by Ottawa Firefighter Scott Stilborn showed firefighters working in a garage inside the building. Several businesses are located in the building.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.