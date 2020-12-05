OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after an afternoon fire at an automotive garage in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a structure at 426 Gladstone Ave., between Bank and Kent Streets.

Firefighters arriving on scene confirmed smoke was coming from the front of the commercial garage and declared a working fire.

The fire was declared under control 13 minutes after the initial call.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 426 Gladstone Avenue. Fire has been contained to the front unit of a 2-unit 1-storey commerical building. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/QJ4axex9LC — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 5, 2020

Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the business at the front of the building. Ottawa fire says an attached business at the back of the building has minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.