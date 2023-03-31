Fire damages ambulance base in Almonte, Ont.

The Mississippi River Health Alliance insists ambulance service will not be affected following an early morning fire at the ambulance base in Almonte, Ont.

Staff detected smoke in the Lanark County Paramedic Service building at approximately 7 a.m. Friday. Officials say staff evacuated the building and removed all vehicles.

There are no reports of injuries.

The alliance says ambulance operations will not be affected, and some ambulances will remain mobile in the Almonte area. Other crewmembers will be based and deployed out of the Carleton Place ambulance base.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.