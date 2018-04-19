

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Twenty-five cars have been damaged in an overnight fire in the Bayshore neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls for a fire in a carport at 40 Bayshore Dr. around 12:41 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had engulfed the carport and spread to the side of an adjoining townhouse.

An update at 3:30 a.m. said the roof of the carport had collapsed, and several cars inside were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no reports of injuries.

Ottawa firefighters are making progress on Bayshore Drive. The fire is confined to the garage. The roof has partially collapsed and this is a defensive operation. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/amXX6uuJTE — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 19, 2018