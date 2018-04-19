Twenty-five cars have been damaged in an overnight fire in the Bayshore neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls for a fire in a carport at 40 Bayshore Dr. around 12:41 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had engulfed the carport and spread to the side of an adjoining townhouse.

An update at 3:30 a.m. said the roof of the carport had collapsed, and several cars inside were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no reports of injuries. 