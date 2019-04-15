

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters were called to a residential fire on Beth Ave. in Nepean early Monday morning.

They say they received 911 calls reporting worsening smoke just after 2:00 a.m.

Crews found a working fire when they arrived, but they got it under control within 20 minutes, and fully put out by 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say an investigator is not needed for this incident.