Fire crews tackle residential blaze in Nepean
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:28AM EDT
Ottawa Firefighters were called to a residential fire on Beth Ave. in Nepean early Monday morning.
They say they received 911 calls reporting worsening smoke just after 2:00 a.m.
Crews found a working fire when they arrived, but they got it under control within 20 minutes, and fully put out by 2:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say an investigator is not needed for this incident.