Fire crews respond to large blaze at propane company in St. Isidore
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 11:27PM EST
A large fire broke out at a propane distribution company in St. Isidore Tuesday night.
Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at Levac Propane, according to an employee. The fire happened at a garage close to the main terminal.
No injuries have been reported.
Ontario Provincial Police closed down County Rd. 9 between Harris Rd. and Concession 21 as emergency crews worked the scene.
The fire is under control.