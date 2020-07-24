OTTAWA -- Hazardous materials and environmental teams were dispatched to contain a fuel leak on the Ottawa River Friday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services says they were called to a section of the river near Ogilvie Road at around 8:40 a.m. Friday. A caller had reported a skim of fuel on the water.

Hazmat crews arrived, confirmed the skim and odour of fuel in the area, and deployed floating booms to contain it. It appears the fuel was leaking from a nearby storm sewer, Public Information Officer Carson Tharris told CTV News by phone.

Tharris said the City of Ottawa has sent an environmental team to search for the source of the leak.

No injuries have been reported.