Fire crews battle two-alarm blaze in south Ottawa

Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in the city's south end Wednesday morning.

The fire at a large two-storey commercial building on Cleopatra Drive, near West Hunt Club Road, broke out before 8 a.m.

Officials said black smoke and flames were visible from the roof at the back of the building.

No one was inside the building, but firefighters had to deal with electrical hazards on the roof.

The fire was under control by 8:44 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene to check for hot spots.